SHELBY — Montague's very young roster grew up quickly Tuesday night at Shelby, as the Wildcats rallied from a game down twice to defeat Shelby in a thriller, 20-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-21, 15-12.
What excited coach Shawn Bectel most was the contributions from all over the roster, including some solid work by freshman Mazie Collins in relief of Peyton Johnson when Johnson jammed her thumb in the middle of the match. Johnson would return during game five.
"It was great because it was a great team win," Bectel said. "My best player gets hurt, and a freshman steps in and plays a great game. Just to endure.
"It's one of those things. We've been playing better ball but not quite where we want to be yet, so this was nice, to see us battle out of the hole."
The Wildcats quickly responded to a game-one defeat by seizing command of the second game quickly with an early 7-1 scoring run that took a 7-5 lead up to 14-6 and sucked the drama from that one. Montague then scored the first three points of game three too, but Shelby stormed back to take a 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats turned the tables on Shelby in the fourth game, erasing their own 3-0 deficit and scoring the final two points on a block and a tap kill. Game five was tight most of the way, but Montague only trailed once, at 9-8, scoring the next four points after that.
A year ago, the experience advantage was heavily on Montague's side with three all-state seniors opposite the Tigers' mostly young roster, but this time around Montague was the young squad and Shelby was the veteran group, although the Tigers were led by star freshman Navea Gauthier, who's turned heads early with her impressive all-around game and particularly on offense. Gauthier racked up 32 kills in defeat.
"Navea's tough," Bectel said. "She hits the ball hard and she hits it down. I think we made a couple adjustments and endured."
Perhaps sensing the challenge, junior Haylee Schwarz had easily her best match of the season on the other side of the net, posting 18 kills and an impressive .389 hitting percentage. She delivered some clutch attacks at crucial points of games.
The Wildcats' offense had been their biggest problem area in early matches, so Schwarz' play was a great sign.
"We really hadn't been hitting the ball well as a team lately and we really worked on it (Monday)," Bectel said. "This week will be a lot of focus (on that). We know we can play defense. We know we can serve. Hitting has to be better. Tonight was awesome to see Haylee step up. I really feel like we have three or four hitters that can do it, but she definitely has to be one of those leaders. When I called that last timeout (in game five), I said, 'There's no coming back. Set Haylee, game over.'"
Johnson added 10 kills despite missing some of the match with the thumb injury. Morgan Netcott had 24 digs on defense and Jaelyn Sundberg notched 37 assists, delivering consistently solid sets. Ana Trevino had four blocks.
While Montague did not enter the season as WMC favorites thanks to all its senior departures, the Wildcats are not ready to surrender the league yet after winning it the past two seasons, which added to the excitement of the victory.
"It was important for us to get this win, because there's a lot of pride that goes along with us trying to win the conference," Bectel said. "Tonight was a pivotal match. I know (Shelby's) going to win some conference games this year, and they'll only get better as they go. It was good to get them early.
"This is going to be a grueling season and we're going to have to fight like this, but I think we've got it in us."