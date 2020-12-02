The MHSAA announced regional football game times on its website Monday, assuming that sports activity will be allowed to resume on Dec. 9 as currently scheduled.
Montague's Division 6 regional championship game against Montrose will be played Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Wildcats' home stadium if games are allowed to be played.
The organization had previously announced a tentative schedule to complete the football tournament, again under the assumption that the three-week pause announced in November would conclude on schedule. Semifinal games will be played on either Tuesday, Dec. 22 or Wednesday, Dec. 23, and the championship games at Ford Field are set for either Monday, Dec. 28 or Tuesday, Dec. 29.
With one week left in the pause, no further information has yet been announced about whether it will continue.