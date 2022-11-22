It’s no surprise Whitehall filled up a lot of spots on the all-West Michigan Conference Lakes football team when the squad was announced in late October. The Vikings dominated the league, winning all five games they played by big margins in addition to a forfeit win over Orchard View.

The Vikings earned 13 all-conference first team spots — six on defense and five on offense, plus a special teams and at-large selection.

Quarterback Kyle Stratton was a no-brainer first team pick. In 12 games, Stratton accumulated over 2,600 yards of total offense and was responsible for 43 touchdowns (26 passing, 17 rushing) with only five interceptions. Stratton averaged nearly eight yards per carry and passed for at least 100 yards in 10 of 12 games. Stratton was also named to the all-region team.

Stratton has always been happy to point out he couldn’t do what he does without a dominant line, and the Vikings had two first-team picks up front, with Wes Russell selected at guard and Winton Napier at tackle. The line provided huge holes for Stratton and his running backs and gave him ample time to throw as well. Napier picked up all-region honors too.

Also on offense, receivers Camden Thompson and Trannon Aylor both garnered first team honors. Aylor, who was also named all-region had 708 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns and Thompson had 385 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to 77 rushing yards.

Napier was selected again for Whitehall at defensive end, as was Kadin Waller. Waller had 33 tackles, including one sack, and earned all-region recognition as well. Napier had 13 tackles, five of them for a loss.

The Vikings also had a pair of linebackers selected — Jaiden Altgilbers and Jackson Cook, who were both also named all-region. Altgilbers racked up 61.5 tackles, 12.5 of them for a loss, plus two sacks and an interception. Cook, who also had a fine season running the ball, had 59 tackles, 7.5 of them for a loss, and one sack.

At defensive back, Nate Bolley earned first team honors, as did Ca’Mar Ready. The senior sparkplug Bolley had five interceptions, 27 tackles and a fumble return touchdown on the season en route to scoring all-region recognition. Ready posted five picks too, as well as 36 tackles.

Landon Howe was named all-WMC Lakes kicker. Howe hadn’t been pressed into field goal kicking duty until hitting one against Fruitport in the district finals, but he was a solid 59-of-67 on PATs.

Graycen Shepherd picked up at-large all-league mention. Despite battling injuries, Shepherd made his presence felt on the defensive front, with 31.5 tackles, 6.5 of them for a loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Honorable mention picks for Whitehall were Bolley at running back and Jamar Hill at defensive lineman.

Montague also got some representation on the all-WMC Lakes team. On offense, Paul Olson earned a first-team nod at wide receiver. Olson was the Wildcats’ top pass-catcher, with 32 grabs for 318 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Rodney Brassfield and Silas Jancek were first-team picks at defensive end and linebacker respectively. Jancek led the Wildcats in tackles, with 94.5, and had three sacks. Brassfield led Montague in sacks with seven and was second in tackles with 71.

Quarterback Chase Gowell earned an at-large first team selection. Gowell threw for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns for Montague, adding 112 rushing yards and another score.

Honorable mention picks for Montague were Michael Moore at blocking back and Izac Jarka at defensive back.

Reeths-Puffer pulled down some all-conference honors as well, placing five players onto the O-K Green Conference first team.

The Rockets’ honorees were their top two offensive forces, Brody Johnson and Tayte Vanderleest, as well as quarterback Brady Ross and defensive stalwarts Caiden Bolduc and Caleb Zimmerman.

Johnson carried the Rockets to victory over Zeeland East and Lansing Everett, going over 100 yards rushing in both games. Vanderleest was the Rockets top receiving weapon, and Ross showed his mettle in several tough games throughout the season. Bolduc was the Rockets’ top tackler all season, and Zimmerman’s play up front helped R-P put its best foot forward at key moments.

Bryce Ross and Hunter Allison earned honorable mention in the O-K Green for the Rockets, who went 6-4 on the season and earned a postseason bid for the first time (excepting the everybody-in 2020 season) since 2013.