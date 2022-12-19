Whitehall earned the top spot among Division 3 competitors at Saturday's Mona Shores Invitational, with Montague finishing in second place.
The Vikings were in position to finish first among the three D-3 teams to compete anyway (Shelby was the third), but clinched the spot when Montague and Shelby each did not take the mat in round three. The Vikings finished with a final score of 568.08.
Wildcats' coach Penny Grinage-Guy said prior to the season that the final round's installation had hit snags because illnesses were preventing athletes from attending practice.
Whitehall's best round of the competition was the second round, in which it scored 185.08 points, easily the most among the three D-3 teams. Montague led the way in round one, with 188.4 points to Whitehall's 185.3.