Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.