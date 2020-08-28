WHITEHALL — Montague posted another strong performance Wednesday at the Whitehall Invitational, earning first place with a score of 370. Whitehall finished second with a 384.
Montague enjoyed solid work from all over its lineup. Orianna Bylsma was the team's top scorer, with an 88, placing third individually. Megan Brown was right behind her, with a 90. Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg each notched 96s to round out the scoring.
"Proud of the young girls for stepping up and scoring for the team on a day where our vets didn't have their best scores," Montague coach Phil Kerr said. "Natalie (sophomore) and Mackenzie (freshman) are the future of the program and they showed why today.
"The Whitehall girls gave a strong performance today and we know we'll have to keep improving throughout the season to hold them off. They've got two great coaches and a bunch of hardworking girls who are improving rapidly. I think it's pretty special that the White Lake area has two teams with an abundance of girls playing golf, and many at a high level."
The Vikings' Karli VanDuinen was on her game Wednesday, easily earning medalist honors. Her 77 was 10 strokes better than any other player in the field.
"Karli was in a league of her own today," Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said.
Also for Whitehall, Kenedy Woodring shot a 92. Boughton said Woodring is doing a solid job with her accuracy but hasn't yet regained the long distances she was hitting the ball last season. Katie Ferris posted a career-best 95, her first time breaking 100, and rounded out the individual top 10. Chloe Essebaggers was Whitehall's fourth scorer with a 120, a 25-shot improvement over her previous effort. Ferris and Essebaggers' rounds were instrumental in Whitehall earning the runner-up position.
"We told the girls, if you think you can or if you think you can't...you are right," Boughton said. "They are believing they can, and look to improve even more this season."
Montague also fielded a B team at the invitational, which finished sixth with a score of 439, beating the Sparta and Western Michigan Christian varsity squads. Claire Meacham topped the B team scorers with a 103, followed closely by Bailey Foster with a 104.