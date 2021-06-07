JENISON — Montague's relay teams were the headline act Saturday at the Division 3 state track finals in Jenison. The Wildcats' sprint quartet of Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Natalie Erickson won the state championship in the 800-meter relay and came within a blink of doing so in the 400 relay as well.
Due mainly to those points, the Wildcats placed eighth in the final team standings.
Stark, Smith, Meacham and Erickson lowered their own school record in the 800 while winning the state title, posting a time of 1:46.2. Their 400 time was 50.76 seconds, .14 of a second behind the state champions from St. Charles.
Erickson didn't stop at the relays, earning medals in both of her other events too. She took sixth place in the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.03 seconds and was seventh in the 100 in a time of 12.66 seconds.
Maddie Meacham added a 10th-place finish in the 100 with a time of 12.91 seconds. Ally Hall was 11th in the high jump (4-11) and joined Meacham, Dreea Atchison and Britta Johnson to place 14th in the 1,600 relay (4:20.7). Claire Meacham placed 18th in the shot put (32-9) and Atchison was 19th in the 800 (2:32.4).
"This year's team is very team-oriented," Montague coach Terry Fick said last week. "We have 21 girls on the team, but only seven of them have one or more years of high school track experience...It was a total team effort."