LAKE ODESSA — Montague wrestler Cale Coppess reached the state meet by finishing in fourth place Saturday at the Division 3 individual regionals at Lake Odessa Lakewood.
Coppess, a 119-pounder, lost a first-round match, but won a consolation bout and claimed a 4-0 victory in the blood round over Williamston's Camden Johnecheck to ensure the Wildcats would have a representative in the individual state finals. He lost his third-place match to Lakewood's Kanon Atwell, 6-3, but will be at Ford Field.
Coppess, who owns a 48-5 record, was one of five regional qualifiers for Montague, and coach Kris Maddox noted that all of them will be back next season.
"I’m extremely proud of how much grit we have shown the last few weeks," Maddox said. "We have grown so much in the last few years as a program."
The Wildcats could have had more finalists, with two other wrestlers reaching the blood round, but it didn't go their way. 171-pounder Max Dahl, despite wrestling with a dislocated finger (as he has for over a month), came the closest, falling 4-1 to Portland's Dillon Vroman in a blood-round match. He had earlier eked out a 6-5 tiebreaker victory over Alma's Carlos Espinoza in the consolation bracket to stay alive.
Also in the blood round was Tristan Winkleblack, at 112. Winkleblack fell 16-6 to Tri-County's Ian Boden in the blood round, after having earned a first-round win by pin.
Kevin Roll, at 103, and Aidan Perreault, at 112, went 0-2 to bow out as regional qualifiers.