Montague smothered North Muskegon and Oakridge Wednesday night at the Montague Quad to improve to 6-3 in duals this year.
The Wildcats won 76-6 over North Muskegon and 62-15 over Oakridge.
Several 'Cats went 2-0 on the night, including Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Aydan Everett, Joe Winkleman and Ava Pelton. In addition, Natalie Bassett, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Tyler Risch, Connor McKeown and Chris Evans each took the mat once and came away with a win.