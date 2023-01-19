Montague won both matches Wednesday night at its home quad, defeating West Michigan Conference opponents Mason County Central and Orchard View. Scores were 54-26 against the Spartans and 46-33 over the Cardinals.
"The Mat Cats saw more positives out of many of the younger wrestlers and all the wrestlers continue to show grit in their matches," the Wildcats' Facebook page said.
Six Montague wrestlers went 2-0 for the night: Jimmy Thommen, Natalie Bassett, Fletcher Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore and Isaac French.