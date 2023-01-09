Montague took fourth place Saturday at the Ravenna Invitational, with seven Wildcats placing in the top four at their weight classes.

The Wildcats racked up 159 points in the meet, only 39.5 behind event champion Kent City.

Tristan Winkleblack was Montague's top placer, winning the 150-pound bracket. He won all four of his matches by pin and didn't let any of his matches get to the third period.

Jimmy Thommen and Joe Winkleman each placed second, at 113 and 285 pounds respectively. Thommen earned a pair of pins and edged South Haven's Osvaldo Vergara in an exciting 5-4 victory in the semifinals. Winkleman scored three wins by pin to reach the finals.

Taking third place were Fletcher Thommen at 132 and Michael Moore at 157. Thommen went 3-1 with two pins, and Moore was also 3-1, with three pins.

Kaiden Jeffery and Malachi Plunkett rounded out Montague's top-4 finishers, placing fourth at 126 and 175 respectively.

"We got some great experience on the mat today and are very thankful that we had the opportunity to compete," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "We still have a few guys out with injuries so we are happy with our effort. We fought hard and are continuing to build a great group of wrestlers."

Whitehall sent some of its wrestlers to Ravenna and also enjoyed some success, taking sixth place. Three Vikings finished in second place and three more placed in the top four.

Ryne Christensen (144), Thayden Reed (175) and Alex LeaTrea (215) were all runners-up. Christensen scored two pins on his way to the finals, while Reed earned three pins and LeaTrea got two.

Max Krukowski (126) and Easton Wisniewski (190) finished third, and Kolten Weiler placed fourth at 106.