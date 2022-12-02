Montague brings back several solid wrestlers this year and should continue its recent trend as a competitive program.

The Wildcats did lose the school's all-time winningest grappler, Cale Coppess, to graduation, but bring back a pair of state qualifiers: Tristan Winkleblack, a fifth-place finisher last year, and Chris Aebig, who's reached state twice already entering his junior year. Other top returners include Jimmy Thommen, Michael Moore, Isaac Falk, Malachi Plunkett and Tyler Risch.

"We bring back a good core group of upperclassmen that should contribute well to the team," Wildcats' coach Kris Maddox said. "We also have a bunch of incoming freshmen. It's nice to have that good mix.

"(Our veterans) can help some of the newer guys in the room and get them up to speed as quickly as possible. It's good to have those guys. You can probably count on at least a W out of them most (of the time)."

Several high-level freshmen join the team, including Maverick Osborne, who is unusual in that he's an upper-weight freshman, checking in at about 240 pounds. Osborne and Joe Winkleman will likely compete for the starting position at heavyweight. Kaiden Jeffries and Fletcher Thommen, Jimmy's brother, each were successful at the middle-school level too, and expectations are that they will be early contributors.

The Wildcats have quickly built one of the most robust girls programs in the state as well, highlighted by Emma Pendell's state championship win last year. Pendell is back this season and hadn't been a champion even a week before she was thinking about what she needed to do to repeat. Samantha Shepherd is back as girls coach.

"We're confident in her abilities at practice...Now it's reset, reload and restart for the new year," Maddox said of Pendell. "You know, we all start 0-0. We've got rankings out there and whatnot, but we're not really thinking about those. We don't talk about it much. What we're talking about is, again, our attitude and practice every day, what we can do to control what we can control."

Also on the girls side, all-state performer Savannah Winkleblack and state qualifier Ava Pelton return, as does Natalie Bassett, who probably would've joined them if not for injury issues. Abigail Thommen transferred to Grand Haven, but Nora Wacholz joined the team, so Montague retains a good-sized girls squad.

"We're looking for them to do good things," Maddox said of the girls. "We've got a full schedule for them this year and we open with West Ottawa. So they're all going to get mat time right off the bat next week against their team. They've got 10 girls. Most of our girls will probably get two matches minimum next Wednesday, which is a little bit unheard of."

Montague has Whitehall back in its district this year, which makes its postseason road more daunting, but the Wildcats are looking forward to all the challenges they'll face. They'll jump straight into the deep end to open West Michigan Conference action, facing both the Vikings and Division 2 regional champ Fremont in their first quad.

"I think we can be competitive with all those teams," Maddox said. "As long we keep putting our best foot forward, I think we can be really competitive by the end of the year."