LUDINGTON — Montague finished up its finest regular season in program history Saturday by winning all three of its matches at the Ludington Quad. That gave the Wildcats a 23-4 regular-season record.
The Wildcats defeated Cadillac (50-27), Ludington (66-18) and Traverse City St. Francis (63-12) at the quad.
Many Montague wrestlers posted 3-0 records. Kevin Roll and Logan Fairchild led the way with a pair of wins by pin plus one forfeit win apiece. Earning one pin each on 3-0 days were Autumn Phipps, Chris Aebig, Aidan Perreault, Cale Coppess, Adam Baird and Aaron Rolf. Tristan Winkleblack also earned a 3-0 record.