MONTAGUE — Montague enjoyed a banner day for its program at Saturday's GMAA Tier 2 meet, earning the team championship with two close wins and honoring star Cale Coppess for his 100th career victory.
The Wildcats edged Muskegon Catholic 42-39, defeated Muskegon 51-30, and finally held off a late Fruitport charge 41-39 to earn the team title.
Coppess won his 100th match in style, going 3-0, earning two pins along the way. He was one of six Wildcats to go 3-0, all wrestling at 140 pounds or lower.
Aidan Perreault had an especially strong day for Montague, scoring two pins and a technical fall. Chris Aebig and Kevin Roll also earned two pins on the way to 3-0 records. Jimmy Thommen and Owen Fairchild rounded out the Wildcats' perfect wrestlers for the day.
"It was a great day for the area," Montague coach Kris Maddox said, nodding towards Whitehall's GMAA Tier 1 title won the same day.