SHELBY — Montague's wrestling team performed solidly Wednesday night at the district semifinals against favored Orchard View, but having to give away forfeit wins at four weight classes proved to be the difference in a 51-28 defeat.
The Wildcats briefly appeared to have an opening to win the dual when, after surrendering two forfeits to start the match at 215 and 285 pounds, they ripped off three straight pins to take an 18-12 lead. The last of those three pins, from Tristan Winkleblack at 119 against Cameron Dood, was a match that coach Kris Maddox had considered "a swing match" coming in.
"We didn't know if he could pull it off, but we figured that was our best shot there," Maddox said. "Once he pinned Dood there, we figured we had a shot at the whole dual at that point in time."
