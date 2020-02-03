RAVENNA — Montague's wrestling team took fourth place Saturday at the Ravenna Invitational, scoring 92 points to finish just 1.5 back of Mason County Central. Reeths-Puffer's B squad also competed at Ravenna and finished sixth.

Two Wildcats, Cale Coppess and Aiden Perreault, won their weight classes. Coppess went 4-0, with two pins and a technical fall, at 119 pounds, before beating Ravenna's Kevin Spoelman 13-3 in the finals. Coppess now holds a 37-2 record.

Perreault, at 112, went 3-0 and topped teammate Tristan Winkleblack 7-0 in the title match.

In addition to Winkleblack, Kevin Roll also took second place, at 103. Owen Fairchild added a third-place finish at 125, and Logan Fairchild was fourth at 140.

Jacob Udell topped the R-P wrestlers at Ravenna, taking second place at 215. The Rockets also had three grapplers — Salvador Sanchez (140), Parker Lindstrom (160) and Jacob Antcliff (171) — in third place.