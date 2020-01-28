MONTAGUE — Montague went 1-4 Saturday at the Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals, scoring its lone victory over Muskegon Catholic, 48-24.

The Wildcats lost matches to Fruitport (66-18), Hamilton (54-23), Mona Shores (53-24) and Wyoming (48-36).

Montague dominated at the lower weights, with three wrestlers going 5-0. Kevin Roll, Aiden Perreault and Cale Coppess each were perfect, collecting six pins between them and the other wins coming by forfeit. Presley Davis picked up a pin victory in her only match, and Tristan Winkleblack won three times as well.