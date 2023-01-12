Montague split its two matches Wednesday night at the Hart Quad, edging Shelby 42-34 and taking a 62-15 defeat to a strong Hart team.
Three Wildcats went 2-0 on the night: Jimmy Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack and Michael Moore.
Montague split its two matches Wednesday night at the Hart Quad, edging Shelby 42-34 and taking a 62-15 defeat to a strong Hart team.
Three Wildcats went 2-0 on the night: Jimmy Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack and Michael Moore.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.