Montague split two matches at Wednesday's Kent City Quad, defeating Central Montcalm 60-12 and losing to Kent City 46-32.
Montague led much of the Kent City dual and took a 32-22 lead into the final four bouts thanks to bonus-point wins on the mat by Chris Aebig, Cale Coppess and Michael Moore, but the Eagles stormed back with three pins and a major decision to avert the upset.
Aebig, Coppess and Moore were three of the five Wildcats to go 2-0 on the night. Landon Askins and Tristan Winkleblack also went 2-0.