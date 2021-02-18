GRANT — Montague had a strong day at Wednesday's Grant Quad, winning a pair of matches. The Wildcats routed Grant 72-10 and edged a good Kent City team 40-37. Tri-County beat Montague 45-33 in the night's final matchup.
The Kent City win was the highlight of the night. The Wildcats ripped off the first four wins of that dual, two by forfeit and two by Cale Coppess (by major decision) and Owen Fairchild (by pin). Two more pins later in the dual, by Adam Baird and Michael Moore, helped Montague build its lead and proved to be the difference in holding off a late Kent City rally.
Coppess and Fairchild went on to post impressive 3-0 records, with five pins between them. Chris Aebig also went 3-0, scoring a pin and winning twice by forfeit.