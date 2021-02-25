MONTAGUE — Montague is seeing the results of program-building this year, and it was shown again Wednesday, as the Wildcats went 2-1 at their home quad, with a 48-27 win over Hesperia and a 54-24 triumph over Orchard View. Montague lost to 2020 regional champ Kingsley 60-22, but the night moved the Wildcats' record to 10-2, a far cry from a recent past that saw the team unable to fill many weight classes.
"They're taking advantage of the opportunities we have in training," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "They're coming in twice a week in the mornings and training and having practice in the afternoon. A lot of them have bought into that, and that's huge for us and for our program."
The win over Hesperia, a regional finalist a year ago, showed how far the 'Cats have come. Hesperia has some strong individual performers, including two all-state wrestlers, and the Wildcats beat both of them and only lost three on-mat matches (they forfeited at two weight classes).
Those two key bouts were won by star Cale Coppess and emerging star Aidan Perreault, who outlasted Mack Baird and Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, respectively, in decisions. Perreault went on to be one of two Wildcats, along with Jimmy Thommen, to post 3-0 records Wednesday.
Thommen is one of three freshman Montague wrestlers who's had strong starts to the season. Chris Aebig and Adam Baird have also begun their careers impressively, and both those 'Cats went 2-1 Wednesday.
Maddox credits those guys' emergence to work being done at the lower levels of the program to attract athletes to the mat.
"I'm thankful for my coaches at the lower levels who I work with," Maddox said. "These guys have come up from MYWAY and the middle school, and now they're in high school. It gets them ready to compete at this level. We're definitely thankful for the work they put in down below."
That work has been rewarded to date with a strong Montague season. Coppess, who has starred all along for the 'Cats and won his 100th career match at last Saturday's GMAA event, said filling the lineup has made things exciting. He's especially enjoying the young wrestlers' emergence.
"It's really cool for me, because that's why I want to be at Montague," Coppess said. "I want to grow the program. As a leader, it's really cool to see that, because I put countless hours into those kids, and now they're finally starting to pick up the stuff. That's how I ended up growing, so I'm excited to see how far they can go."
Maddox said a few times that his team is just grateful for the chance to get on the mat, and determined to make the most of its chance.
"I'm proud of the guys and the way they're competing," Maddox said. "It's fun to be able to compete. We look forward to that opportunity every day."