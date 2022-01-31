Montague dropped a pair of close matches Saturday at its home Randy Jacobs Duals on the way to a 2-3 record.
The Wildcats were hampered by the early loss to injury of Joe Winkleman, who was hurt in the first match, a 64-12 win over Cadillac, and was unable to return the rest of the day.
Montague was defeated by Alma 56-12 in its second match, then beat Orchard View (48-25) before losing to Fruitport (42-35) and West Ottawa (48-34).
Coach Kris Maddox said the team performed well as a whole, but the Wildcats have to put more of a focus on trying not to get pinned in individual matchups, even when they are at a disadvantage.
"As we continue to build our program, we have to understand how detrimental getting pinned can be to the team score," Maddox said. "We don't get pinned and we end the day 4-1."
Jimmy Thommen, Chris Aebig and Cale Coppess each posted perfect 5-0 records for Montague. Thommen earned three pin victories, Coppess had two plus a technical fall, and Aebig scored a pair of technical falls. Tristan Winkleblack went 4-1, with all four wins coming by pin. Aebig, Coppess and Winkleblack each recorded wins over ranked wrestlers in the meet.
"Our lower middle weights continue to perform and carry the team," Maddox said. "I think we are headed in the right direction. We just have to work on consistency as we prepare for the postseason. Control our effort and attitude each and every opportunity."