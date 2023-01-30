Montague went 2-3 Saturday at the Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals, finishing in sixth place.
The Wildcats, who went to 14-7 in duals, split their four pool matches, defeating Cadillac (42-39) and Muskegon Catholic (46-32) and losing to Hamilton (51-23) and Spring Lake (45-36).
Tristan Winkleblack was the Wildcats' top performer, winning all five of his matches. He recorded two pins and a technical fall among his three wins.
Three Wildcats went 4-1: Michael Moore, Jimmy Thommen and Joe Winkleman. Winkleman earned pins for all his wins, and Moore won three times by pin. Thommen earned a pair of pins and a technical fall.