Montague earned an impressive 4-1 record Saturday at the Battle Creek Central Holiday Duals. The Wildcats' most dramatic victory came against the host Bearcats, a match that came down to the sixth tiebreaker of most points scored in individual matches. Montague won that tiebreaker to earn a 41-40 victory.
Montague also picked up wins over Quincy (48-27), Lansing Eastern (42-36) and Saranac (65-6) at the tournament. The only Montague loss came to Paw Paw, 60-22.
Cale Coppess and Jimmy Thommen starred for Montague with 5-0 records. Landon Askins, Tristan Winkleblack and Joe Winkleman were also impressive, each going 4-1.