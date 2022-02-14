Montague sent four wrestlers on to the regionals Saturday at the Division 3 individual district tournament at Orchard View, all of whom wrestled in the finals.
Two Wildcats, Cale Coppess and Tristan Winkleblack, earned district championships and lived up to their #1 seeds in the process. Both were impressive throughout. Winkleblack picked up three wins by pin in the 140-pound tournament and Coppess earned a pair of pins and one major decision at 135.
Two other Wildcats, Jimmy Thommen and Chris Aebig, were runners-up, each wrestling to their #2 seeds.
Thommen was second at 103, earning a pin and a major decision before falling in the finals. Aebig dropped to 119 for the state tournament, scoring a pin and an injury default before losing in the finals.
Two more Wildcats, Kevin Roll at 119 and Michael Moore at 160, reached the blood round but were unable to qualify for regionals.