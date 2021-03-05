MONTAGUE — Montague wrestling made a bit of history Friday night by hosting its first-ever all-girls wrestling quad, welcoming the state’s top two girls teams from 2020, Forest Hills Central and Clinton, to the White Lake area, along with West Ottawa.
The sport is among the faster-growing ones in the country; Northern Michigan announced last year that it would be the first university in the state to sponsor a varsity team, which will compete in Division II in 2021-22, and men’s wrestling powerhouse Oklahoma State is reportedly on the verge of adding it as well.
On the state level, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported last year that the number of girls to enter the MHSAA wrestling tournament more than doubled from 2017 (159) to 2019 (327), and nearly 500 girls participated in preseason weigh-ins last season. The Michigan Wrestling Association began sponsoring a girls’ state tournament in 2019, and Forest Hills Central and Clinton earned the top two spots last year.
The Wildcats have five girls on their team, and coach Kris Maddox proudly reports that they are treated no differently than the boys. However, they don’t get to actually take the mat in competition that much, so when it was revealed they would get the spotlight to themselves Friday, Maddox said it amped up their preparation.
“There’s no doubt about it,” Maddox said. “Ever since we announced there’d be an event just for them, you saw in practice that they stepped it up a little more. It wasn’t just the mundane getting through the day. They stepped up and hustled a little more in practice, and you could see their attitudes change drastically throughout the week.”
Although the actual results were almost beside the point, the Wildcats did see some individual success (there were no team scores kept). Two wrestlers, Presley Davis and Emma Pendell, recorded two wins each in their three matches, both by pin. Savannah Winkleblack (sister of Wildcat wrestler Tristan) and Natalie Bassett each earned one victory, also by pin.
Maddox said there’s no grand reason the ‘Cats have an unusually large number of girls on their team for a relatively small school. He just wants anyone on the team willing to compete, and these girls are.
“I think it was Presley’s sophomore year, we knew we had Natalie coming in as a freshman, so I said (to her), ‘Hey, you’re not doing anything in the winter. Do you want to wrestle to get ready for softball?’” Maddox said. “So she started wrestling. Those two kind of spearheaded the growth and it just started growing. We’ve got five, and middle school, I think, has four. Next year we’ll have a total of seven (girls) on the team.”
Pendell is Montague’s heaviest wrestler, usually competing at 135 pounds. She said she’d previously played basketball for seven-plus years before Maddox pitched her on wrestling in part due to its expanding number of collegiate opportunities. She quickly fell in love with the sport, and Friday’s meet was big for her, as it increased her number of varsity matches this year, she said, from six to nine.
“It’s really nice to have some time on the mat, because I’m not getting any better by not wrestling,” Pendell said. “I think just being able to go against these girls prepares us. We’re going to state and we haven’t wrestled very many girls, so it’s really nice to get to wrestle these girls and see that this is what it’s like. Wrestling a 140-pound guy is way different than wrestling a 140-pound girl.”
The equal treatment — Maddox said he warns the girls from day one that it’s coming — is something Pendell appreciates. She credited teammate Aidan Perreault with helping her prepare for Friday’s quad.
“We just kind of keep wrestling like any normal person,” Pendell said. “It’s actually really nice. I know some schools don’t do that and they don’t have girls wrestling. The fact that the guys will be like, ‘Hey, Emma, you come with me, and I’ll wrestle you and I’ll prepare you’...It’s just nice.”
And while Friday was a triumph of sorts for the girls, it was still businesslike; Pendell said for her, preparation wasn’t much different than normal. Maddox said that while Davis and Pendell both had impressive days, both have wrestled better this season. He hopes the atmosphere Friday inspires all five girls to prepare even harder going forward.
“I think we’re hesitant right now,” Maddox said. “That’s kind of on us as coaches. They don’t get the opportunity to really go after somebody because they are wrestling the boys all the time and the boys are kind of beating up on them. I think today they realized they have to step it up a little bit. We look for them to take it up a notch over the next couple of weeks as they get ready for girls’ state.”