GRAND RAPIDS — Montague opened its season in impressive fashion Friday night, earning three victories at the Kenowa Hills Quad. The Wildcats defeated Wyoming Lee (72-0), Kenowa Hills (47-36) and Union (60-18) in the quad.
The win over the Knights came first, and freshmen Jimmy Thommen and Chris Aebig impressed in their first varsity matches, each scoring pins; Thommen was trailing in his match before rallying for the win. Owen Fairchild also had a comeback win by pin.
Several ‘Cats were 3-0 for the night, led by Aidan Perreault and Cale Coppess, who each won two matches on the mat (Montague also earned several forfeit wins). Perreault had two pins, while Coppess earned a pin and a technical fall. Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Logan Fairchild and Aaron Rolf all also went 3-0.
The Wildcat girls also had strong nights, highlighted by Emma Pendell’s defeat of 2020 girls state placer Carmen Diaz of Union.
Montague was able to fill 12 of the 14 weight classes, a sign of the program’s growth.
“It feels good to be competitive again,” Montague coach Kris Maddox said. “We just ask our kids to go out and be thankful for the opportunity to be able to compete, and in that process give us their best effort no matter the outcome. They really did that tonight.”