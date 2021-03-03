RAVENNA — Forced to call an audible due to two starters being out, the Montague Wildcats were still able to pull together and sweep Tuesday's West Michigan Conference quad at Ravenna, earning wins over Shelby, Mason County Central and Ravenna.
The Wildcats (16-2) were down one starter due to injury and another, Owen Fairchild, because he was hospitalized with pancreatitis, which the team only found out about six hours prior to match time.
It was Owen's brother, Logan, that delivered the biggest win of the night for Montague. In the Wildcats' final bout against the Bulldogs, Logan took the mat with his team up 39-36, needing a win to secure the victory. Trailing by eight points at one point in the matchup - which would've been a major decision for Ravenna and a 40-39 final in its favor - Logan instead rallied to send the bout to overtime, where he won.
"(Logan) dug deeper than I have ever seen," Montague coach Kris Maddox said of the dramatic comeback.
Another huge win for Montague came against Shelby, where freshman Chris Aebig continued his sparkling start to the season by scoring a major decision victory that proved to be the difference in a 37-36 Wildcats' win. Montague's win over MCC was an easy 60-12 victory.
Maddox said the team's performance was a mark of the program's improving culture and how the athletes have bought in.
"We preach 'team' every day, along with being thankful for our opportunity to compete," Maddox said. "Tonight these kids showed that they are a team and really showed what the future holds."
Unbeaten Montague wrestlers Tuesday included Aebig, Jimmy Thommen, Kevin Roll, Cale Coppess, Aidan Perreault and Aaron Rolf.