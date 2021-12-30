MONTAGUE — Montague finished ninth out of 16 teams Wednesday at its home Eric Scott Holiday Mat Cat Classic, scoring 71.5 points.
The tournament is named for Scott, a former Montague wrestling contributor who passed away in 2019.
The Wildcats had hoped for a better showing, although they did see another terrific performance by star Cale Coppess, who rolled through the 135-pound bracket to take first place. Coppess won all four of his matches, the first three by first-period pin. Coach Kris Maddox said Coppess' finals win, a 4-0 decision over Hopkins' Logan Klinge, was his first non-pin of the season.
"The kid hasn't given up one earned point all year," Maddox said of Coppess. "He works really hard. He puts in the extra work, and he deserves where he's gotten. His goal is the top of the podium at state, so he's proof of what you need to do, really."
Tristan Winkleblack finished third for the 'Cats at 145, going 3-1 on the day. In his only loss, he had a hold of unbeaten and eventual champ Trey Myers of Fremont in the second period before Myers reversed it on him and scored a quick pin. The Wildcat junior, who'd won by pin and decision in his first two matches, bounced back with a quick first-period pin in the third-place match.
Jimmy Thommen was Montague's final placer of the day, taking fourth at 103.
Maddox said his team hasn't yet tapped its potential, and it can go a lot higher with better preparation.
"We have to do better at staying off our backs, obviously, but we also have to do better in our effort and approach coming into matches, how we're mentally preparing ourselves," Maddox said. "I don't feel like we're where we can be. I think our potential's a lot higher than it is. If we're going to continue to see success as a team, we have to be able to put that effort and attitude in day in and day out."
Despite the somewhat disappointing results, the Wildcats felt they got better in a tournament that included several tough opponents, including Hudsonville, Algonac and last year's Division 2 regional champ Fremont, the top three teams in order.
"We scheduled it to push ourselves," Maddox said. "We knew the first half of our schedule was probably the toughest part of it, so now we go into, I wouldn't say the easier part, but the conference schedule, which is a grind, and some tournaments that are more our caliber that we should do well and see success at. It's tough. I thought we could've done better than we did."