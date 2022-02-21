Montague sent three wrestlers to the state meet Saturday at the Division 3 individual regionals at Tri-County.
Cale Coppess headlined the Wildcat qualifiers, finishing second at 135 pounds. He had a hard-fought tournament, including a 6-5 defeat to Alma's Gianni Tripp in the finals match that was Coppess' first loss of the season against 42 victories. Coppess earned a decision in his first match, then scrapped out a 5-3 overtime victory over Chesaning's Connor Everett in round two.
Tristan Winkleblack, who like Coppess was a top seed, placed third at 140, earning his 40th win of the season in the third-place match. Winkleblack was upset in the first round, but bounced back with a dominant run in the consolation bracket, earning a pin and two major decisions.
Chris Aebig made it 2-for-2 in state qualifications by taking fourth place at 119. Aebig went 2-2, scoring a technical fall and a pin in the consolation bracket to secure his place at state.
Wildcat 103-pounder Jimmy Thommen narrowly missed becoming the fourth Montague qualifier, losing a 6-4 overtime heartbreaker to Shelby's Nick Cano in the blood round. He won a decision in his first-round match.