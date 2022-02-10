MONTAGUE — Montague didn't come away with a district title Wednesday night at home, but the Wildcats certainly made eventual champ Hart sweat for it.
After dispatching Shelby in the semifinals, 46-34, Montague rallied to take a seven-point lead late in the championship match before Hart won the final four weight classes to come away with the 46-31 win.
The Wildcats led 31-24 after a string of victories that included a Chris Aebig pin of Hart's Ty Thomas that got everyone in blue on their feet. Tristan Winkleblack's pin of Uriel Vilches-Mendoza capped the run. The Pirates, who had easily beaten both other teams in the district in the league tournament days before, responded with two pins, a forfeit and a major decision.
"That's what we talked about," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "We wanted to give them a run, make it a match and make them work for it. I think the kids responded well. I'm super proud of the kids' effort, their attitudes and their actions on the mat. I couldn't ask for more out of our kids. I don't think there's any other tricks up our sleeve we could've done."
Montague fell behind when Hart opened the match with two pins, but Joe Winkleman got the Wildcats started with a pin of his own at 285 pounds, and Jimmy Thommen's major decision win over Jose Chavira put Montague right into the match. Hart recorded pins at the next two weight classes, but Aebig's pin of Ty Thomas, just four days after losing that same matchup in the West Michigan Conference tournament, sparked Montague.
"We got a little revenge there," Maddox said with a smile. "We've been talking about that all year, 'Beat someone that you're not supposed to beat, wrestle tough, control what you can control,' and those types of things."
After Aebig's win, which made it 24-16, Landon Askins edged Bryce Jorrisen 6-3, then Cale Coppess and Winkleblack earned their expected pins to push the Wildcats out to a 31-24 lead. Hart then rode some of their stars to the comeback.
Aebig, Coppess and Winkleblack were also instrumental in helping the Wildcats erase an early deficit against Shelby. Down 18-0 at one point, Montague got pins from all three of those wrestlers in a span of five weight classes to secure the win.
"Any dual you've got those three and other guys that have been battling, having them in a row is nice," Maddox said. "You know it's six, 12, 18 points most likely there. Falling behind against Shelby and coming back and actually winning one felt good."
Maddox also noted that the Wildcats lost to Shelby in the season's first dual. They also dropped last year's district semifinal to the Tigers. The semifinal win was another revenge victory.
Winkleman earned Montgaue's first points against Shelby with a pin, followed by Thommen's 11-7 win over Shelby's Nick Cano, another matchup Montague had lost days earlier. Thommen, Maddox said, has had stomach problems this week and struggled to keep food down, but he gutted out a 2-0 showing Wednesday.
Kevin Roll, Askins and Michael Moore also earned wins for Montague in the semifinal match.
The strong effort closed out team season for Montague on a high note. Now, attention turns to the individual bracket. With Coppess as a returning all-state wrestler and Aebig a returning state qualifier, the Wildcats are confident the season will end in Detroit one way or the other.
"I know they do an excellent job at Hart and we made them a little nervous," Maddox said. "Our kids came to wrestle. I'm super proud of their performance. I couldn't ask for a better effort.
"The goal now is to keep winning and keep advancing to the next step. Win enough at districts to get to regionals, get to state and then perform there. You don't have to win the tournament every weekend to do well at state. We've proven that in the past. The guys are going to perform well, I think."