MONTAGUE — Montague set a new single-season wins record for the program Saturday at the Randy Jacobs Duals by defeating Grand Rapids West Catholic 45-35, the team's 17th win of the season.
The victory surpassed Montague's previous single-season wins mark of 16, coincidentally set by a team that was coached by current Wildcats' athletic director Jay Mulder.
Montague (17-4) dropped tough matches to Fruitport (45-34) and Hudsonville (48-28) at the duals to finish with a 1-2 record.
Three Wildcats went 3-0 on the day: Kevin Roll, Aidan Perreault and Cale Coppess. Tristan Winkleblack went 2-0.