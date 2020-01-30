MONTAGUE — Montague's wrestling team continues to show signs of improvement, even if the dual record isn't showing it.

The Wildcats split their two matches Wednesday night at the Montague Quad, defeating Ludington 48-30 and losing to the Whitehall B team 47-36. The Vikings' B team also lost a close match to Orchard View, 37-36.

Montague actually wins more often than not when matches are actually wrestled, an improvement from past seasons, but the Wildcats have several weight classes empty each dual, which puts them at a disadvantage. However, coach Kris Maddox said his team tries not to worry about that.

"It's good to actually win more matches that we're actually putting on the mat," Maddox said. "That's always a positive thing. However, the frustrating thing is not having the kids to fill them. That's ok. That's the cards we're dealt. The kids accept that and are doing the best they can with what we've got."

