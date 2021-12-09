Montague splits its two matches at Wednesday's season-opening quad at Fremont. The Wildcats edged West Michigan Conference foe Mason County Central 45-35 and lost to returning Division 2 regional champion Fremont 61-15.
Wildcat stars Cale Coppess and Tristan Winkleblack each posted 2-0 records on the night.
"Overall I was impressed with our effort," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "Our lineup was a little out of sorts with kids at different weights and injuries, but we are looking to build each week."
Montague's girls wrestlers all went undefeated against Fremont girls wrestlers. Ava Pelton went 2-0, and Abby Thommen, Abby Dyer, Presley Davis, Natalie Bassett and Emma Pendell each went 1-0.
"Our girls came out and made a huge statement tonight," Maddox said.