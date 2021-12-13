Montague got contributions from several wrestlers Saturday at the Hemlock Invitational en route to a second-place finish. The Wildcats scored 144.5 points, with only Midland (235 points) topping them.
Cale Coppess highlighted Montague performances with a first-place finish at 135 pounds. Coppess dominated the bracket, earning two pins and winning his finals match by a 12-3 major decision over Breckenridge's Derek Mayle.
Chris Aebig and Jimmy Thommen were also finalists for Montague. Aebig took second at 130, earning a pin and a technical fall, and Thommen was second at 112 with a victory by pin.
Four Wildcats placed fourth: Natalie Bassett at 125 (she won twice by pin); Landon Askins at 140; Tristan Winkleblack at 145; and Andy Hernandez at 171.