Montague earned second place Saturday at the Lloyd Cogswell Invitational in Ravenna, led by four individual champions.
Wildcat stars Chris Aebig, Landon Askins, Cale Coppess and Tristan Winkleblack all won their weight classes, and Michael Moore finished in second at 152 pounds.
Aebig beat all four of his opponents at 125 pounds, two by a first-period pin and another by injury default. He fought off Coopersville's Jake Wiersma 6-3 in his final match.
Askins went 3-0, with a pin and a technical fall win in the finals. Coppess rolled to three wins, two by technical fall and one by major decision, and improved to 19-0 on the season. Winkleblack won all three of his matches by pin. Moore scored a pin and a win by injury default before dropping a tight decision in the finals against Kent City's Derek Rodenburg.
Jimmy Thommen, Ethan Hite, Andy Hernandez and Logan Kahl each finished fourth, Kevin Roll was fifth and Tyler Risch was sixth for the 'Cats.
"The boys came out of break and wrestled really well," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "They are starting to adjust and make the needed corrections to win...It was great to get almost every guy on the podium today. We have been telling the team we need to wrestle to our potential and we hadn’t done it until today."
Many of Whitehall's top wrestlers were at Allendale Saturday, but the Vikings sent a few to Ravenna as well, and Vikings Darnell Mack and Ryne Christensen led the team to a fourth-place finish.
Mack was the champion at 171 pounds, winning all five of his matches, four of them by pin. Christensen scored a tough decision over Kent City's Logan Goguen in the finals for the last of his three wins. Blake Morningstar was second at 285, with a pin and a close decision win.
Kyren Bluhm, competing for the first time this season, went 2-1 and took second at 130, with a pair of close decisions. Vikings Nolan Taranko, Ryan Goodrich and Parker Mott each finished third.
”I’m really happy with the way the guys performed. Everyone, even the guys who didn’t place as high as they would have liked, are getting better every week,” Whitehall assistant coach Craig Christensen said. “It’s good to see these guys get some momentum going into the second half of the season.”