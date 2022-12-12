Montague finished third at Saturday's Hemlock Invitational, scoring 69 points and placing 11 wrestlers.
The Wildcats put eight placers into the top four in their weight classes, highlighted by a championship from Chris Aebig at 132 pounds. Aebig fought out an 18-15 decision victory over Midland's Prestyn Simons in the title match.
Montague also had a pair of runners-up. Tristan Winkleblack earned second place at 150 pounds, with two pins, losing a hard-fought finals match 15-10 against the #3 ranked wrestler in Division 1, Midland's Cole Schelb. Michael Moore was second at 157 pounds, scoring three pin victories.
Jimmy Thommen was third at 113, Ryan Neubauer took third at 120, Malachi Plunkett was third at 190 and Fletcher Thommen was third at 138. Connor McKeown closed out the top-four placers, finishing fourth at 175.
"The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time Saturday," Montague coach Kris Maddox said. "I’m very pleased with every single one of our kids' effort."