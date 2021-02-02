Montague’s wrestling team is hopeful for a season, not least because the Wildcats are lined up to have a solid team.
The Wildcats lost regional qualifier Max Dahl, who returned to his home state of Wyoming this year, from last season’s team, but most of the rest of the Wildcats are set to be back on the mat.
That is, if they’re allowed to be. The latest postponement of the season by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) through Feb. 21 has sparked a social media outcry from many local teams, including Montague wrestling, which has posted on Twitter and Facebook calling on the department to reconsider.
“It has been tough on the coaches, wrestlers and parents,” Montague coach Kris Maddox said. “Most of these kids just want to be around each other. They want to socialize and help each other out. Hopefully we will get that opportunity.”
If Montague does get on the mat, it’ll have four regional qualifiers back: Kevin Roll, Aidan Perreault, Cale Coppess and Tristan Winkleblack. Coppess, a junior, was all-state last season.
Interestingly, none of the four are seniors. Coppess, Maddox said, has taken on a leadership role during the pandemic-induced delays, leading the team in weekly mindset lessons. That leadership has been especially valuable because Montague is welcoming in a large class of incoming freshman wrestlers — nearly 15 of them.
“We are a large incoming freshman class that is fairly experienced,” Maddox said. “Many of them have wrestled MYWAY (Michigan Youth Wrestling Association) and were fairly successful at that. Although the varsity schedule will be tougher, we look for many of them to step into competitive roles immediately.”
Other key returners include Owen Fairchild and Michael Moore, each of whom have shown the willingness to fit into the lineup wherever possible by adding or dropping weight.
Also back are Presley Davis and Natalie Bassett, who competed last year at the state girls wrestling tournament and had winning records for the season. Three more girls have joined the team this year, and Maddox looks for big things out of Emma Pendell in particular.
“She has the grit, determination and attitude to really succeed,” Maddox said of Pendell. “We will have a total of five girls, which is pretty impressive. I believe each of them has the ability to do great things.”
In all, Montague will field a team of about a couple dozen. Maddox said he hopes to come close to filling an entire lineup. Football players Aaron Rolf, David Dobson and Joe Winkleman could be among the athletes to help do it.
The Wildcats will again see their share of elite competition. Within the West Michigan Conference alone, there is consistent power Whitehall and last year’s Division 4 regional champ Hart. Neither were in Division 3 with Montague last year, but both are back now.
“That’s what is so great about our conference and area: You don’t have to travel far to get good competition,” Maddox said. “As a team, we just look to be competitive and have fun doing it. The more kids we can get involved, the better.
“A successful season at this point will be to be competitive in duals and enjoy the process of getting better while continuing to develop great young men for our future of the community.”