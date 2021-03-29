LANSING — Montague made a bit of program history at Saturday's Division 3 individual wrestling regionals at Lansing Sexton, qualifying a freshman to the D-3 state meet for the first time: Chris Aebig.
Aebig, who now owns a 24-7 record, achieved the program milestone by defeating Orchard View's Cameron Dood 7-5 in the blood round at 119 pounds. Aebig had lost to Dood twice in the district tournament the week before. He went on to finish in fourth place at the regional.
Aebig will be joined at state by Cale Coppess, who took third place at 125. Coppess opened strong with a technical fall win before losing a 5-3 battle to Williamston's Greg Dion in the semifinals. Coppess then roared back with a pin in the blood round and defeated Alma's Gianni Tripp 5-1 in the third-place match.
Three other Wildcats competed at regionals. Tristan Winkleblack earned a victory over Whitehall rival Riley Buys at 130 in the consolation bracket, but fell in the blood round to end his season. Aaron Rolf and Landon Askins each had 0-2 records at the regional.
Wildcat Aidan Perreault was slated to be the top seed in the 119-pound tournament, but withdrew.