MONTAGUE — Montague senior Bailey Belinger lived the dream Wednesday, ending her final home game with a walk-off home run to give the Wildcats a 2-1 win over Fremont.
All the scoring in the game happened in the final inning, as the Packers scored a run in the top of the frame. Presley Davis led off the seventh with a single and Belinger blasted the walk-off dinger to left field on the first pitch she saw.
The home run also gave Belinger the win in her last home pitching appearance. She dominated Packer hitters throughout, striking out 17 in a one-hitter. She walked three.
Davis had three hits in the game, and four other Wildcats got one hit apiece.