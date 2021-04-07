KALAMAZOO — Montague junior Cale Coppess picked up his second consecutive all-state honor last Friday at the Division 3 individual state finals at Wings Event Center, placing third at 125 pounds. Coppess moved up from an eighth-place finish last year at 119.
Coppess' finish was the highest for a Montague wrestler since 2004, and its highest to date in Division 3.
Coppess entered the tournament ranked sixth, but coach Kris Maddox said he was confident Coppess would outperform that and told him as much.
"I kept telling everyone all year he was ranked low, which I like," Maddox said. "We like proving others wrong."
Not only did Coppess outperform that ranking, he seemed like he might be headed to an improbable state title after he pinned top seed Aidan Bernard of Montrose in his quarterfinal match, advancing to the semis. However, Caeleb Ishmael of Coloma got him with a pin and put an end to that dream.
The Wildcat star bounced back from that disappointment by pinning Dundee's Logan Sander in the consolation semifinals, then found himself opposite Bernard again in the third-place match. Coppess proved his first victory was no fluke by eking out a 2-1 decision win over Bernard to secure third place.
The lofty results were even more impressive, Maddox said, because Coppess gave up four first takedowns in his five matches after not allowing one all season going in.
"I’ve always said anything can happen at state," Maddox said. "He works extremely hard year round and has potential to be a three-sport state competitor this year, in cross-country, wrestling and track. We are extremely proud of his placement, which just highlights our record year. He's a great wrestler, and if he continues to put the work in, he will reach his goal of becoming a state champion."
Teammate Chris Aebig had already made Montague history by qualifying for state as a freshman at 112. Unfortunately, Aebig couldn't make any more history as he lost both of his matches in an extremely tough draw. He faced the top seed and eventual state champion, Braeden Davis of Dundee, in the first round, and after losing that match, Maddox said Aebig hadn't completed his pre-match routine before taking the mat for his consolation match, which led to another defeat.
"Just to be a freshman and get there is impressive," Maddox said. "We are extremely proud of the season he had and his bright future. Looking forward to watching him grow."