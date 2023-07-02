Montague’s Camp Pendalouan, part of the Muskegon YMCA, celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday, July 1, inviting attendees to reunite with old friends and enjoy a day full of activities and facility tours.
“I think we’re excited to open up Pendalouan to our community, friends, supporters and alumni,” camp executive director Madeline Lombardo said prior to the celebration. “We’re doing the different activities we have open, but we’re showing that the spirit of Pendalouan and all we’ve done over the past 100 years is the same.”
Target sports, swimming, rope activities, arts and crafts, boating and simply dipping toes in Big Blue Lake were all part of the celebration.
The camp is, in many ways, a classic YMCA summer camp. Located in the woods between Montague and Fremont and next to Big Blue Lake, Pendalouan’s offerings are everything you’d expect given its location. However, its activities, Lombardo said, are secondary to its mission: Personal growth and a sense of belonging for its campers, most of whom come from Muskegon County and neighboring counties.
“We’re a pretty traditional camp when it comes to activities...but it’s really about creating relationships among our campers and with our staff,” Lombardo said.
The camp’s overnight offerings are available to kids age six through 17, but there’s a variety of options at the camp, such as summer day camps, father/son and mother/kids camps, and more. Information is available at pendalouan.org.
The camp is working, Lombardo said, on a history book about the various things it’s done over the past 100 years. She said part of the book is done already, but the hope is to go even deeper into the past and uncover fun stories to share.
A capital campaign is underway to help the camp “reinvest in our infrastructure,” Lombardo said, and a new leadership center is nearly complete. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Saturday to coincide with the 100th anniversary celebration, although the building won’t be complete for a month or so.
While what the next 100 years hold at Pendalouan can’t be known now, Lombardo said she is excited to continue the camp’s mission.
“We’re just really excited to have been part of children’s lives in West Michigan over the past 100 years and excited to continue to do that,” Lombardo said.