Montague has not one, but two of the 32 finalists in Class B for the 2020 MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Awards: Drew Collins and Ally Hall. The MHSAA announced the finalists Jan. 19.
The awards honor scholar-athletes in the state, and eight Class B student-athletes will receive $1,000 scholarships underwritten by Farm Bureau Insurance when the award recipients are announced in February. (120 total finalists were announced, with 32 scholarships set to be distributed across all classes.)
Collins and Hall are the first Montague athletes to become Scholar-Athlete finalists since Jacob Snowdin in 2009-10.
"They're just two amazing young individuals," Montague athletic director Jay Mulder said. "They're a poster child for what you want your (student-athlete) to be."
Neither athlete's inclusion was a surprise, as Collins and Hall each have grade point averages exceeding 4.2 and both have played three sports during their Wildcat careers.
Collins received interest from Harvard, Yale and Dartmouth out of the Ivy League during his football recruitment before landing on Michigan Tech. Collins has also played basketball and golf during his high school career.
"It means a lot, because he's always taken pride in academics," Montague coach Pat Collins, Drew's dad, said of the honor. "He's always had a desire to achieve highly in academics and attend an academic college. Tying it with athletics makes it even better, because those are his two favorite things in life, outside of God and Jesus."
Drew said his parents, Pat and Susan, have been instrumental in his focus on academics throughout his high school athletic career.
"I'm just thankful that I have parents that put me in that position and that make sure my priorities are straight," Drew said. "I'm really lucky to have them."
Drew added that Hall being named a finalist as well underscores his belief in the school's development of high school athletes that succeed both on the field and in the classroom, and particularly in the Class of 2021.
"It's no secret that we have high standards athletically, but what's a little slept on is the academics," Drew said. "Our grade in general has done a good job competing with each other and holding each other to a high standard, to make sure academics is the focus."
Hall has also been a multi-sport star at Montague, earning all-state honors in both volleyball and track and also playing basketball. She too has noticed the Class of 2021's competitive atmosphere.
"I think everybody holds themselves to a really high standard," Hall said. "When you go up into the weight room, everybody's grinding, the girls and the guys. Like (coach Cody Kater) says, there's a culture here at Montague, where you put in the work in our sports and in the classroom. And at Montague, there are so many good opportunities to be on sports teams like this. It's normal for me to go on a sports team and have our teams be good, but you go to different schools and that's not normal. Every sport at Montague is upholding the standard."
Kater has the distinction of having coached both Scholar-Athlete finalists, as Collins' position coach and offensive coordinator and Hall's head coach. He said the fact that Collins and Hall in particular thrive on competition is the kind of thing that the Wildcat coaches use as a model for other athletes.
"It's really cool to see both of them, and they're both really hard workers, grow so much when it comes to character as well as in their athleticism," Kater said. "It's nice to see hard work pay off. That'll never change. Many of these girls, and the guys on the football team, are seeing that happen right in front of their eyes. They know they can model that as well."