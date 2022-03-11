The reason Montague junior Emma Pendell broke through and made history as the Wildcats’ first-ever girls state wrestling champion last weekend is the same reason she’ll be among the favorites to do it again next year: She never stops working.
Even just a few days after her 2-1 triple-overtime championship win at 140 pounds over East Jackson’s Isabel Worthing, Pendell already had her eyes on the next one.
“I still feel like I can’t put into words how I’m feeling about anything,” Pendell said. “I know now I’m going to have to put in a lot more work. That felt really amazing, but now I still have unfinished business to go and work for. Everything came crashing into perspective because I knew I could do it, but at the same time it was like, ‘Wow, I actually did it. Now what’s next?’
“My next goal is to do it again and to do better than I did and take more risks and just learn how to perform better than how I did that last match. I’m definitely not happy with how I did in that match.”
Yes, you heard right: Pendell won a state championship and isn’t happy with how the match that won her that title went.
Pendell is the first Montague wrestling state champion since Bill Priese in 1989, and only the second Wildcat ever to accomplish the feat. She was the #1 seed in the tournament, so her winning wasn’t a shock. However, she had to go out there and do it, and it wasn’t easy, especially against Worthing. (She breezed through the first three rounds, receiving a bye, winning a 5-0 decision and scoring a pin.)
Because Pendell scored her point first in the finals match, she got the final say in the third overtime. She picked the top position and had to prevent Worthing from escaping to clinch the win. Worthing came close enough to doing so that neither Pendell nor coach Kris Maddox was totally sure if she’d done it until the official signaled the match was over. At that point, Pendell dropped to her knees, instantly emotional. Even Maddox’s blood was pumping.
“I was definitely shaking afterwards,” Maddox said with a laugh. “I don’t think she’s come to grasp quite yet that what she did is historic. She had to do the same thing the boys did, go through regionals, go through state. There’s no downplaying what she did. No one’s ever going to be able to take that away from her. At the first MHSAA girls state finals, she was the champ. There could be others for us — there will be others for us — but no one can take away that she was the first.”
Wrestling at Ford Field is just part of the deal now for the top boys wrestlers, but for Pendell it was all new. She went to state last year at the Michigan Wrestling Association girls meet, but being at Ford Field is a whole different stage.
“I was so nervous and not just because it’s Ford Field,” Pendell said. “There’s so many people, and I know they weren’t all watching me, but it’s overwhelming to look up and around at the lights, the sounds. It was just crazy. It was just constantly loud. I haven’t had a tournament like this where people are constantly cheering and constantly talking...You really had to be mentally focused to push through that and do what you came to do.”
Maddox said Pendell was nearly joined by a teammate, Savannah Winkleblack, atop the podium. Winkleblack was beating eventual champion Sydney Thompson of Eaton Rapids in the final seconds of her 110-pound semifinal match when Thompson scored a late pin. Winkleblack then dropped two straight hard-fought decisions to fall to sixth place — but she was still an all-state performer.
Two other Wildcat girls — Abigail Thommen at 125 and Ava Pelton at 155 — each reached the blood round with consolation victories, but were unable to reach the podium. Presley Davis, who in many ways blazed the trail for other Wildcat girls in the program, ended her career with a pair of defeats at 120.
“Presley’s been the front-runner for our girls for a few years, and she’s leaving a big legacy behind,” Maddox said. “It’s those things behind the scenes that people don’t see that are making our program successful. None of our kids would’ve gotten where they were without the rest of the team.”
There appears to be little limit on what Montague’s girls team can accomplish going forward, with the Wildcats’ other four qualifiers all set to return.
That said, as much as Pendell appreciates the opportunity to wrestle at Ford Field alongside the boys, she hopes the Wildcats continue to maintain the program-wide support they currently have.
“I’m hoping as we grow, it won’t change as much for us as a team with the guys,” Pendell said. “That’s my favorite part of wrestling, is wrestling with them and being part of their team as well. You don’t get to have that in other sports. Track is pretty much the only other sport where you get to have both guys and girls together. I’m excited for girls wrestling, but I hope that doesn’t affect how well things are going.
“Having that support had a big impact on how I performed as well as on the atmosphere. I can’t imagine what it would’ve been like without them there. It’s important to have your teammates behind you. They’re the ones who have gone through the hardships of wrestling with you...It takes a team to build a state champion, so many more people than just that one person. It took my whole team, for sure.”