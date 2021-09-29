SCOTTVILLE — Montague's top three boys runners all placed in the top 10 Tuesday at the Kelder Poured Walls Invitational in Scottville.
The Wildcats couldn't score in the two-mile race, but Owen Fairchild placed second, Cale Coppess was third and Clay Johnson took ninth. Their respective times were 11:04.1, 11:16.1 and 11:54.5.
Conner Raeth was Montague's fourth boys finisher, placing 29th (13:08.1).
The Wildcat girls placed sixth in the race, led by Isabelle Auch, who finished in third place (13:17.8). Lily Seaver was 15th (15:55.4). Sam Beishuizen (26th, 16:57.4), Claire Genter (28th, 17:01.6) and April Howard (44th, 19:11.9) also scored for the team.