MONTAGUE — Montague junior Mackenzie Goudreau made Wildcats' program history Thursday at the team's home invitational, becoming the first player ever to take medalist honors at a meet and doing so by breaking the program's 18-hole scoring record.
Goudreau shot a 77, the meet's top score by six shots, and led the Wildcats to a second-place finish. Montague posted a score of 351 overall to take second place, only four strokes behind Grand Rapids South Christian.
"We all saw this coming," Montague coach Phil Kerr said of Goudreau's accomplishment. "She's a phenomenal talent. It was only a matter of time till she broke through."
Claire Meacham shot an 89 for Montague, followed closely by Gabby Moreau's 91 and Orianna Bylsma's 94.
Paige Anderson earned the #3 individual score of the day for Reeths-Puffer, shooting an 84. The Rockets finished seventh in the meet with a team score of 375.
"We played by far our best round of the year," Rockets' coach Chris Carter said. "Four of the girls also had their best rounds this season. Paige took home another medal and the others are improving at the right time."
Emma Homfeld shot a 93 for the Rockets, and Ella Klimsza and Olivia Harris each had 99s.
Whitehall, which played without top scorer Karli VanDuinen, shot a score of 408 and finished in 11th place. The Vikings' individual scores were not reported at press time.