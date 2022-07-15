Montague baseball alum Jacob Buchberger took one step closer to the big leagues Friday with the news that the St. Louis Cardinals organization has promoted him to Double-A Springfield.
Buchberger was enjoying a strong second go-round at High-A Peoria after finishing the 2021 season at that level. Through Thursday, Buchberger was hitting .297 at Peoria with a .369 on-base percentage. Buchberger was third on the Chiefs in runs batted in, with 28, and had two home runs as well as seven stolen bases without being caught.
Buchberger, who spent most of 2021 with the Florida State League's Palm Beach Cardinals, starred for Montague from 2013-16, leading the team to two district titles and two West Michigan Conference titles.