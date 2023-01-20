MONTAGUE — It's been a big week for Montague's Mikkelsen family.

First and foremost, senior Wildcat softball player Kiara Mikkelsen made her college choice official Thursday with a signing ceremony as she locked in with Division III Aurora (Ill.) University. Earlier in the week, her dad Randy, who's also the Montague JV football coach, was named head coach of Montague softball after Amy Myers led the program the previous six seasons.

Mikkelsen was a latecomer to the world of softball, having played soccer in her younger sports days, but she quickly took to the sport and received attention from a few different schools before landing on Aurora. She said the fact that the school is less local than other choices is no accident.

"I actually really didn't want to stay local," Kiara said. "I kind of wanted to go out to the world on my own and just figure things out for myself and not worry about running into people I might know."

Mikkelsen will be an outfielder at Aurora and said she wants to go into education, primarily English. What impressed Randy about his daughter was that in the whole recruiting process, it seemed clear interested schools were more interested in Kiara the person than the player.

"It was watching video and get to talk to her," Randy said. "Will she fit in with a team? Will she fit in with a culture? From Dad's aspect, that made me extremely proud. Forget the numbers; they looked at her and she's a quality human being and that's what they wanted."

Kiara will be playing for her dad in her final season, but that's nothing new as Randy estimated he's coached her in somewhere between 200 to 300 games on eight different youth teams during her sports career. His arrival as coach, Kiara said, put her mind at ease after a brief offseason of not knowing who would be helming the program.

"That was beyond special," Randy said. "I didn't think it was going to happen and then circumstances came around. I get to coach my daughter, even if it's just her last year. I couldn't be more proud and excited and nervous as heck at the same time."

The new coach has already brought on a couple members of his staff despite only getting the job Wednesday.

The Wildcats went 10-20 last year, so it comes as no surprise that Mikkelsen said his team will have some work to do to have a better season in 2023. Montague has a good core, Kiara included, but must build its depth.

"There's some very good pitching staffs out there in the conference and obviously that's going to be tough to get by, but I think if we get after it, like I know some of these girls can, we're going to surprise a few teams along the way," Randy said.