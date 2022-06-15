MONTAGUE — Twin sisters Claire and Maddie Meacham weren't necessarily set on going to the same college, but when it became clear they'd both be able to play sports at NAIA Cornerstone University, that made it an easy decision to stay together.
The duo celebrated their signing at Montague May 12. Both Meachams will participate in track - Maddie won three state championships in relay events during her career and Claire was all-state in shot put this season - and Claire will also play golf, having helped the Wildcats repeat as state champions last fall.
Sports were important, of course, but the Meachams were also pleased that both their intended areas of study - Claire in engineering and Maddie in the medical field - were both offered at Cornerstone too.
"We both really liked the college and it turned out we both wanted to do track there," Claire said.
Both are excited to continue participating in sports, noting that the experience will make them stronger people in the long run. Claire in particular will have a busy time, because women's golf at Cornerstone, unlike MHSAA girls golf, takes place in the spring alongside track. Claire also intends to participate in the pentathlon at Cornerstone, an event that was unavailable to her at the high school level.
"It'll be kind of a hard first year for me," Claire said. "I'll have to manage my time well."
"I think it's going to be a great test of character," Maddie added. "I'm excited to keep working in the summer and continue to improve myself. I'm looking forward to that and seeing how it pays off next year."
The two Wildcats also look forward to continuing to compete against some of the best of their opponents in high school, many of whom will be either on the Golden Eagles' team or going against them in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.
Now that it's a reality, the sisters are looking forward to the next step and the new experience of being Golden Eagle teammates after four years in Montague blue.
"It was never a big deal for us if we went (to college) together or if we didn't...(but) I know I'm excited to be going with Claire," Maddie said. "I think it's going to be fun. We'll make a lot of new friends and have a lot of new experiences together, which is exciting."