Montague senior Owen Fairchild finished ninth at Saturday's Division 3 regional race in Allendale, earning the right to run at the state meet.
Fairchild's time was 17:12.5, his third-best time of the year. The Wildcat boys and girls squads both finished 10th as a team.
Sophomore Alix Draves ran a great race and set a new personal best of 17:29.4, coming just five seconds away from qualifying for state himself. He placed 18th.
Clay Johnson placed 51st with a time of 18:53.7, Lucas Husband was 78th with a personal best time of 21:07.4 and Isaac Falk closed the scoring by coming in 80th with a time of 21:11.5.
In the girls' race, Cammie Erickson led the Wildcats, coming in 19th place with a time of 21:36.7. Ashlyn Beck finished 59th (24:23.4), Delaney Schultz was 61st (24:32.7) and Emma Pendell was 63rd (24:43.2). April Howard rounded out the scoring in 71st (25:52.6).