Montague put two girls onto the state finals podium for the second year in a row at the weekend's girls state wrestling tournament. Emma Pendell and Savannah Winkleblack took fifth and sixth place at their respective weight classes, the third time in a row each has been all-state.
Coach Kris Maddox said Pendell, who won a state title last year, and Winkleblack, who narrowly lost to the girl who did, each had higher expectations for themselves. However, their final finishes could also have been a reflection of increased competition in the girls division. Even then, a third all-state honor is something only two prior Wildcats had accomplished.
"When you look at how far girls wrestling has come in the last three years, these girls really did an outstanding job," Maddox said. "These girl wrestlers are really performing and putting in a ton of off-season work...Many freshmen and sophomores came in hungry to compete and beat a lot of upperclassmen."
Pendell dropped her first match of the tournament at 140 pounds but ripped off three straight wins after that to earn her spot on the podium. She scored two pins and then beat Allendale's MacKenzie Maka 7-0. After her second defeat, she won the fifth-place match by medical forfeit with her opponent unable to compete.
Winkleblack entered the tournament as the #2 seed at 110 and picked up a first-round win by pin. A second-round loss sent her to the consolation rounds, but an 11-7 win over South Haven's Jocelyn Saucedo clinched her all-state spot. She pinned season-long rival Nyvaeh Wendt of Mason County Central in her next match before dropping her final two matches, including an ultimate tiebreaker defeat to Clarkston's Molly Labate in the fifth-place match.
Montague's third state qualifier, Ava Pelton, reached the blood round at 145 with a pin in the consolation bracket, but fell to the tournament's #2 seed, Brandywine's Maddison Ward, in the blood round for the second season in a row to miss out on all-state status. Pelton beat Ward earlier in the season.
"We were excited at the opportunity, but Maddison wrestled a great match and went on to take third," Maddox said.